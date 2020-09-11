Unanet

Army Vet Wade Johnston Named Innovation Director at Klas Telecom Gov’t Arm

Nichols Martin September 11, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Army Vet Wade Johnston Named Innovation Director at Klas Telecom Gov’t Arm
Wade Johnston Director of Innovation Klas Telecom Government

Retired U.S. Army Col. Wade Johnston has joined Klas Telecom's government business as director of innovation and will focus on exploring potential technology offerings for the service branch's future programs.

His military experience has included assignments with the 18th Field Artillery Brigade in North Carolina, the 304th Signal Battalion in South Korea and special operations forces, Klas Telecom Government said Thursday.

“I’ll be bringing my experience of leading modernization and innovation efforts across multiple SOF and Army organizations into KTG," said Johnston.

Johnston received various military awards such as the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

Tags

Check Also

Carahsoft

Carahsoft, The Quilt Amend Tech Distribution Agreement

Carahsoft Technology has modified its contract with The Quilt, an information technology networking coalition, to expand the number of products and services for the academic and nonprofit sectors. The amended master service agreement will offer customers access to 25 vendors of software licenses, hardware, cloud subscriptions, professional and managed services and training, Carahsoft said Thursday.

DHG

DHG Adds Former DCMA Official Steve Trautwein to GovCon Advisory Practice

Steve Trautwein, former director at the Defense Contract Management Agency's Cost and Pricing Center, has joined the government contracting advisory practice of public accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.

MQ9B SeaGuardian

General Atomics Equips SeaGuardian RPA With Leonardo’s Radar Detector

A General Atomics remotely piloted aircraft has been equipped with a Leonardo-built technology that works to scan wide areas for radar emissions. The MQ-9B SeaGuardian RPA now includes SAGE 750, an electronic support measure system designed to collect intelligence data on surrounding land- and sea-based radars, General Atomics said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved