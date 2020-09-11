Army Vet Wade Johnston Named Innovation Director at Klas Telecom Gov’t Arm

Wade Johnston Director of Innovation Klas Telecom Government

Retired U.S. Army Col. Wade Johnston has joined Klas Telecom's government business as director of innovation and will focus on exploring potential technology offerings for the service branch's future programs.

His military experience has included assignments with the 18th Field Artillery Brigade in North Carolina, the 304th Signal Battalion in South Korea and special operations forces, Klas Telecom Government said Thursday.

“I’ll be bringing my experience of leading modernization and innovation efforts across multiple SOF and Army organizations into KTG," said Johnston.

Johnston received various military awards such as the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.