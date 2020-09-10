ASRC Federal Cyber Gets $72.5M DEA Delta Code Software Development Support Contract

ASRC Federal

An ASRC Federal subsidiary has secured a potential $72.5M contract to provide software development and engineering support for the Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

A contract award notice posted Wednesday says ASRC Federal Cyber will develop software applications in the Concorde framework and provide operations and maintenance support services to existing Concorde and non-Concorde apps as part of DEA’s Delta Code program.

The Delta Code program’s scope of work includes data migration activities and mobile application development. The vendor should use the Agile Scrum software methodology when developing new apps and providing operations and maintenance support for all apps, according to the request for proposals.

Areas of application development may include code development for apps using DEA tools, peer code review of apps and business workflow and forms development.

The contract also calls for the contractor to perform several tasks, including requirements gathering, application mockup and participation in daily Agile stand-up meetings and monthly planning sessions.