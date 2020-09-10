Unanet

Battelle Gets $50M Army Geospatial Tech R&D Contract Modification

Nichols Martin September 10, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Battelle

Battelle has been awarded a three-year, $49.5M U.S. Army contract modification to research, develop and evaluate geospatial technology platforms.

The nonprofit company will explore tools for characterization and measurement of phenomena the service branch usually encounters within social and physical environments, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work will take place in Washington, D.C., through Sept. 28, 2023. 

The Army Corps of Engineers' R&D center in Vicksburg, Mississippi, obligated $1M at the time of award.

