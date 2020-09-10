Battelle Gets $50M Army Geospatial Tech R&D Contract Modification

Battelle

Battelle has been awarded a three-year, $49.5M U.S. Army contract modification to research, develop and evaluate geospatial technology platforms.

The nonprofit company will explore tools for characterization and measurement of phenomena the service branch usually encounters within social and physical environments, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work will take place in Washington, D.C., through Sept. 28, 2023.

The Army Corps of Engineers' R&D center in Vicksburg, Mississippi, obligated $1M at the time of award.