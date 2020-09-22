Unanet

Benjamin Thomas Appointed to Lead VSE Aviation Segment

Nichols Martin September 22, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Benjamin Thomas Appointed to Lead VSE Aviation Segment
Benjamin Thomas VSE Corp

Benjamin Thomas, director of product lines, strategy and integration team at Boeing, has been named president of VSE's aviation segment in a move that takes effect mid-October.

VSE said Tuesday Thomas will be responsible for the segment's maintenance, repair and overhaul services, product distribution, sourcing, acquisition, sourcing, capital allocation and customer relations.

He joined Boeing in October 2018 upon its acquisition of aviation parts and services provider KLX, where he previously served as vice president of product lines, services and Americas aftermarket sales.

Thomas also spent four years at B/E Aerospace as director of business development and sales operations.

Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE offers MRO, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, engineering, training and consulting services to the government and commercial markets.

Tags

Check Also

Tony Frazier EVP Maxar Technologies

Tony Frazier on Maxar’s Use of Commercial Tech to Support National Security Missions

Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar Technologies and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the company uses commercial technology advancements to help the U.S. government manage national security operations and address various threats from near peer competitors, the ongoing global health crisis and extreme weather events.

Parsons

Parsons to Receive Air Force Research Lab Support Task Orders

Parsons is scheduled to receive three task orders worth $69M combined later this year to update software applications and perform mission support for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Jim Richberg Field CISO Fortinet

Fortinet’s Jim Richberg: Agencies Must Take Proactive Steps to Prevent Emerging Ransomware Attack

Jim Richberg, field chief information security officer at Fortinet, has said that organizations need to be proactive in protecting disparate networks against end-to-end ransomware threats based on an “as-a-service” framework.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved