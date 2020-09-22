Benjamin Thomas Appointed to Lead VSE Aviation Segment

Benjamin Thomas VSE Corp

Benjamin Thomas, director of product lines, strategy and integration team at Boeing, has been named president of VSE's aviation segment in a move that takes effect mid-October.

VSE said Tuesday Thomas will be responsible for the segment's maintenance, repair and overhaul services, product distribution, sourcing, acquisition, sourcing, capital allocation and customer relations.

He joined Boeing in October 2018 upon its acquisition of aviation parts and services provider KLX, where he previously served as vice president of product lines, services and Americas aftermarket sales.

Thomas also spent four years at B/E Aerospace as director of business development and sales operations.

Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE offers MRO, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, engineering, training and consulting services to the government and commercial markets.