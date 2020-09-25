Unanet

Bill Beard Promoted to Corporate Operations & Strategy SVP at Vertex Aerospace

Nichols Martin September 25, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Bill Beard, former interim senior vice president of corporate business operations and development at Vertex Aerospace, has been promoted to SVP of corporate operations and strategy.

The four-decade industry veteran will be responsible for the Madison, Mississippi-based company's growth strategy and business operations in his new role, the aftermarket aerospace services provider said Thursday.

Beard initially joined Vertex in 2007 as VP of operations in 2007, then he became a consultant for the company between 2016 and 2019. He returned to the firm's leadership team in September last year.

He previously served VP and general manager of GKN Aerospace, where he flight-critical parts manufacturing operations.

The retired U.S. Navy master chief petty officer gained more than two decades of naval aviation experience and logged over 4K flight hours with aircraft platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and special missions.

