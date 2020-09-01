Unanet

Blake Moore Named Wickr Strategy, Operations VP; Joel Wallenstrom Quoted

Jane Edwards 7 hours ago Executive Moves, News

Blake Moore, a 15-year Department of Defense veteran, has joined collaboration platforms provider Wickr as vice president of strategy and operations.

He will oversee the company’s strategy and help expand its presence across government and commercial sectors, Wickr said Monday.

“Blake’s experience with the DoD’s cybersecurity and digital modernization efforts makes him an incredibly valuable addition to our team,” said Joel Wallenstrom, president and CEO of Wickr. “His understanding of both the public and private sectors makes him uniquely positioned to lead our company strategy at a time when the demand for secure communications is growing rapidly.”

Moore brings to the role over two decades of cybersecurity and operational experience. He most recently served as chief of staff for the chief information officer at DoD. He led the development of the department’s 2018 Cyber Strategy, helped establish the Cyber National Mission Force of U.S. Cyber Command and took part in the DoD CIO Telework Readiness Task Force. He previously worked at Splunk as senior director of operations.

Moore said there is a need for disruption-resilient collaboration communication tools within the Pentagon, public and private sectors and that Wicker’s platform could help meet that need.

“I’m excited to drive company strategy in a way that delivers the benefits of strong encryption for warfighters and corporations alike,” he added.

