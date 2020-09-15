Unanet

Blue Origin-Led Industry Team Concludes System Req’s Review for Human Landing System Concept

Brenda Marie Rivers September 15, 2020 News

A Blue Origin-led team has completed an assessment of system requirements for an integrated landing platform intended to support NASA's Artemis mission to the moon.

The Human Landing System National Team, which includes Draper, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, conducted a system requirements review for the Blue Origin-developed concept as part of the HLS effort's first assessment milestone, Blue Origin said Monday.

The National Team underwent vetting procedures to ensure compliance with 37 of NASA’s design and construction requirements as part of the SRR.

In May, NASA selected Blue Origin, SpaceX and Leidos’ Dynetics business to develop their respective bids for the lunar lander.

Blue Origin's team submitted its mockup of the lander concept to NASA last month.

Robert Lightfoot, vice president of strategy and business development at Lockheed, said the SRR’s completion “allows the National Team to move forward" with HLS development activities that build on prior efforts with the Orion system.

Blue Origin leads the team’s system engineering, program management, safety operations and mission assurance matters in addition to developing the lander’s descent element. 

Lockheed produces the reusable HLS ascent element and handles training and flight operations. Northrop serves as the manufacturer of the transfer element, while Draper handles flight avionics and descent guidance operations.

