Brillient to Help Automate IRS Relief Application

Matthew Nelson September 15, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Brillient has received a potential $6M task order to automate the Internal Revenue Service process of handling business tax relief and economic impact payment applications.

The company said Monday it will help IRS convert paper records to digital format, implement algorithms to extract information and create graph models as part of the task order awarded under the agency's Data Analytics and Innovation Support contract.

IRS seeks to accelerate relief provision to companies and tax-exempt organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic and protect the application process against fraud.

According to Brillient, it has supported the IRS Office of Research, Applied Analytics and Statistics since 2011. 

