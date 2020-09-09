Business Professionals to Discuss Market, COVID-19, Networking at Deltek Insight 2020; Featuring Mike Corkery

Mike Corkery CEO Deltek

Deltek will host project-based business professionals during its annual customer conference, Deltek Insight 2020 from Sept. 15 to 16, 2020. Deltek’s free virtual event will unite professionals to educate and collaborate, Deltek announced on Wednesday.

Insight will feature engaging sessions and unique networking opportunities, where professionals will discuss and interact with experts in breakout sessions, presented by Deltek product experts, customer peers and industry leaders.

The virtual event will host notable keynote speakers, including Dr. Shirley Davis , Mike Robbins and Deltek CEO and Wash100 Award recipient, Mike Corkery . The speakers will address the Business Impact of COVID-19 ; Diversity and Inclusion ; and Mental Well-Being and Resiliency .

“Every year, Deltek Insight brings together thousands of like-minded professionals to exchange ideas, make new connections and have some fun. By pivoting our customer conference to a virtual format, we have the opportunity to reach more of Deltek Project Nation around the globe – as well as offer our sessions on demand for those that want to watch at their convenience or share the experience with colleagues,” said Perry Hardt , CMO at Deltek.

On Sept. 15, Deltek Insight will begin ‘Simulive’ (live and on-demand) sessions, hosted by Robbins, author and thought leader, who has helped teams to infuse their lives and businesses with authenticity and appreciation.

Robbins will provide his perspective on managing stress and enhancing mental and emotional well-being, as well as host a fireside chat with Corkery. The fireside chat will discuss the business impacts of COVID-19.

During the General Session, Dr. Davis, Diversity and Inclusion expert, senior executive and global workforce coach, will deliver a keynote address, where she will provide insight on how to work effectively in a diverse environment and manage workplace conflict.

On Sept. 16, attendees will hear from several Deltek executives, including Mike Scopa , SVP of Engineering; and Warren Linscott , SVP of Product Strategy, along with several members of their organizations. The speakers will discuss Deltek’s product quality and digital transformation through purposeful innovation.

Brian Daniell , SVP of Customer Care, will recognize the winners of the 2020 Most Valuable Projects Awards and share how these extraordinary organizations are using Deltek solutions. Country-chart topping musical duo, LOCASH, will join as guest celebrity judges to select the winner of a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to charity.

“The goals of this conference have not changed even as we adapted to a new virtual format. With the event being complimentary this year, we are excited to welcome more attendees to share, learn and have some fun from the comfort of their home or office. We look forward to engaging with nearly 10,000 project-focused professionals from Deltek Project Nation,” Hardt added.

