C3.ai Enters Agreement With USAF to Provide AI Solutions; Nathan Parker, Ed Abbo Quoted

Ed Abbo President and CEO C3.ai

C3.ai has made an agreement with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) to deliver and deploy the C3 AI Suite and C3.ai Readiness to support predictive analytics and maintenance across the Air Force enterprise.

“C3.ai’s proven technology has demonstrated success across multiple industries with its AI-based readiness application for predictive maintenance and logistics planning, making C3.ai an ideal partner to implement RSO’s vision to increase mission readiness,” said Nathan Parker , RSO deputy program executive officer.

C3.ai will integrate its C3 AI Suite and extend C3.ai Readiness to deploy an AI-based predictive maintenance application for the USAF to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance processes.

“By partnering with C3.ai, RSO’s CBM+ Program Office will be able to accelerate scaling AI and ML capabilities across the Air Force enterprise, and combine data science with Air Force operational maintenance, to digitally transform how we maintain our global fleet,” Parker added.

The RSO will deploy C3.ai’s application to the HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft weapon system and then assess further fielding to additional aircraft weapon systems. The company will also support the USAF develop a foundation and framework for the enhancement of RSO’s overall AI and machine learning capabilities.

“USAF RSO is truly a trailblazer in AI and big data solutions‚” said Ed Abbo , president and CTO of C3.ai. “Together, we are successfully modernizing and expanding the Air Force’s AI capabilities that will ultimately extend its competitive edge, support its vision of implementing artificial intelligence at scale, and unlock untold billions of dollars in cost savings by increasing aircraft mission capability.”

The agreement adds to C3.ai’s history of supporting the Department of Defense (DoD). The company has deployed its AI-based predictive maintenance solution across the defense divisions.

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers a comprehensive and proven set of capabilities for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating large scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications for any enterprise value chain in any industry.