Cambridge Signs Up for Defense Industry Initiative; Kim Harokopus Quoted

Matthew Nelson September 10, 2020 News

Cambridge

Arlington, Va.-based security company Cambridge has become the newest member of a nonprofit organization that aims to promote ethical practices in the government contracting space.

The company said Wednesday it plans to work with other contractors and engage with public sector stakeholders through the Defense Industry Initiative on Business Ethics & Conduct.

DII currently has 80 member companies from the aerospace and defense sectors.

"We look forward to continuing to uphold our reputation for integrity through our participation in the DII," Cambridge CEO Kim Harokopus said.

