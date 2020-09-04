Carahsoft Adds Exiger Risk Mgmt Platform to Public Sector Offerings

Carahsoft

Exiger has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to offer supply chain risk management software to government agencies through the later's position on federal and state procurement vehicles.

Agencies can now procure Exiger's DDIQ platform through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the National Association of State Procurement Officials' ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract, Carahsoft said Thursday.

DDIQ is designed to help agencies identify potential supplier risks such as foreign influence and control, product vulnerability and fraudulent activity.

Jon Goldman, senior vice president of Exiger's public sector business, said the platform has helped customers observe due diligence across supply chain networks.

Goldman added that the company offers a continuous monitoring service to support clients in threat detection efforts.