Unanet

Carahsoft Brings Wasabi Cloud Storage to Gov’t Market

Matthew Nelson September 18, 2020 News

Carahsoft Brings Wasabi Cloud Storage to Gov’t Market
Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology and Wasabi have partnered to offer the latter's cloud storage service to agencies via the former's government procurement vehicles and reseller partners.

Public sector organizations can procure the service through National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, Carahsoft said Thursday.

"As agencies pursue their modernization goals, the flexibility and scale of cloud storage allows them to better balance performance and resilience with cost efficiency to ensure that their data is secure and accessible whenever they need it," said Joe Tabatabaian, manager for Wasabi at Carahsoft.

Tabatabaian added that the partnership seeks to help government customers address multicloud storage requirements.

Use cases for the Wasabi offering listed on the company's website are archiving, backup and recovery, content delivery, application development, internet of things, surveillance, content delivery, DevOps, data analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning projects.

Tags

Check Also

Michael Dallara COO Evoke Consulting

Michael Dallara Takes COO Role at Evoke Consulting

Michael Dallara, a 25-year GovCon and technology services industry veteran, has joined Evoke Consulting as chief operating officer. He will oversee business operations and service delivery activities under his new role.

Eric Stallmer EVP Voyager Space

Eric Stallmer Named Gov’t Affairs, Public Policy EVP at Voyager Space

Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, has been named executive vice president of government affairs and public policy at Voyager Space Holdings. He will oversee Voyager’s government relations and help establish public-private partnerships to grow commercial space capabilities through the company’s Washington D.C. office.

MEA

Sierra Nevada Receives Additional CBP Enforcement Aircraft Order

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has ordered two more Sierra Nevada Corp. multimission planes that are based on the Beechcraft King Air 350 twin-turboprop aircraft and equipped with passive and active sensors.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved