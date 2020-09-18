Carahsoft Brings Wasabi Cloud Storage to Gov’t Market

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology and Wasabi have partnered to offer the latter's cloud storage service to agencies via the former's government procurement vehicles and reseller partners.

Public sector organizations can procure the service through National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts and NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle, Carahsoft said Thursday.

"As agencies pursue their modernization goals, the flexibility and scale of cloud storage allows them to better balance performance and resilience with cost efficiency to ensure that their data is secure and accessible whenever they need it," said Joe Tabatabaian, manager for Wasabi at Carahsoft.

Tabatabaian added that the partnership seeks to help government customers address multicloud storage requirements.

Use cases for the Wasabi offering listed on the company's website are archiving, backup and recovery, content delivery, application development, internet of things, surveillance, content delivery, DevOps, data analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning projects.