Carahsoft, GitLab Partner to Offer Agencies DevSecOps Platform via AWS Marketplace

DevOps

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer GitLab's suite of DevSecOps tools to government organizations through Amazon Web Services' cloud marketplace and helped launch a product and training package as part of the partnership.

The GitLab platform, available under the AWS Consulting Private Partner Offers program, seeks to help agency information technology professionals manage development process for mission critical applications, Carahsoft said Thursday.

All three companies introduced the Git-Going bundle comprised of five GitLab Ultimate licenses plus five training courses designed to support agency procurement, deployment and implementation of agencies to quickly procure, deploy and fully implement the platform.

GitLab also offers a hardened container image the company originally built to help the Department of Defense deploy and secure software.