Unanet

Carahsoft, GitLab Partner to Offer Agencies DevSecOps Platform via AWS Marketplace

Matthew Nelson September 25, 2020 News, Technology

Carahsoft, GitLab Partner to Offer Agencies DevSecOps Platform via AWS Marketplace
DevOps

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer GitLab's suite of DevSecOps tools to government organizations through Amazon Web Services' cloud marketplace and helped launch a product and training package as part of the partnership.

The GitLab platform, available under the AWS Consulting Private Partner Offers program, seeks to help agency information technology professionals manage development process for mission critical applications, Carahsoft said Thursday.

All three companies introduced the Git-Going bundle comprised of five GitLab Ultimate licenses plus five training courses designed to support agency procurement, deployment and implementation of agencies to quickly procure, deploy and fully implement the platform.

GitLab also offers a hardened container image the company originally built to help the Department of Defense deploy and secure software.

Tags

Check Also

Bill Beard SVP Vertex Aerospace

Bill Beard Promoted to Corporate Operations & Strategy SVP at Vertex Aerospace

Bill Beard, former interim senior vice president of corporate business operations and development at Vertex Aerospace, has been promoted to SVP of corporate operations and strategy.

QTS

QTS Receives EPA Recognition for Energy Procurement Approach

QTS Realty Trust has won a Direct Project Engagement award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the data center services provider's practice of sourcing renewable electricity to power its operations.

MicroTech

MicroTech Books $65M Ginnie Mae IT Support Task Order

MicroTech has received a $65M task order to update information technology systems and software applications for the Government National Mortgage Association. The company said Thursday it will help Ginnie Mae review functionality, data collection and interface requirements to support the modernization of the federal corporation's mortgage-backed securities management platform.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved