Carahsoft, The Quilt Amend Tech Distribution Agreement

September 11, 2020

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has modified its contract with The Quilt, an information technology networking coalition, to expand the number of products and services for the academic and nonprofit sectors.

The amended master service agreement will offer customers access to 25 providers of software licenses, hardware, cloud subscriptions, professional and managed services and training, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Seventy-six providers are now part of the distribution agreement that will run through May 2022 and extend for two additional years if options are exercised.

Carahsoft and its resellers can market offerings from Cloudera, IBM, Microsoft, Tenable and 22 other vendors through the contract modification.

The Quilt manages a procurement vehicle covering network services and applications for educational institutions, nonprofits, state and local agencies, libraries and health care providers.

