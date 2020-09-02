Unanet

Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Nichols Martin 4 hours ago News, Technology

Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted
Natalie Gregory Sales VP Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has landed an agency catalog agreement to provide Red Hat’s open-source Java development kit and related support to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence agencies.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer subscriptions and maintenance services for OpenJDK products up to April 30, 2025, through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement vehicle as part of DoD's Enterprise Software Initiative.

Customer agencies can use Red Hat technology to create runtime platforms and deploy Java-based applications.

“As the DoD seeks innovative solutions to power its unique deployments, Red Hat’s open source software offers the flexibility, scalability and security needed to ensure the warfighter is supported and mission needs are met,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president of sales at Carahsoft.

The agency catalog is designed to simplify the contracting process in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.

According to Carahsoft, it will designate a program manager to oversee the catalog, procurement, reporting and assessments.

Tags

Check Also

Forescout

Forescout to Help Secure DoD Connected Devices; Michael DeCesare Quoted

ForeScout Technologies has secured a multimilion-dollar contract to provide a security platform for the Department of Defense to protect authorized devices that connect to the DoD information network. The company said Tuesday its technology was selected for DoD's enterprise cybersecurity program, dubbed Comply to Connect, to help department personnel identify and classify internet protocol-connected devices across offices, facilities and tactical missions.

AARGM

Northrop Gets $81M Navy Contract to Update Air-Launched Missile Tech

Northrop Grumman has secured a potential five-year, $80.9M contract from the U.S. Navy to incorporate new technology into a family of tactical weapon systems for defending against surface-to-air threats. The company will aim to increase the performance of the the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Salesforce

Nevada Deploys Salesforce-Based App for Opioid Antagonist Inventory Mgmt

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has implemented a cloud application that is built on the Salesforce platform and designed to monitor the supply of naloxone, a medication for patients who have overdosed on opioids.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved