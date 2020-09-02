Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Natalie Gregory Sales VP Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has landed an agency catalog agreement to provide Red Hat’s open-source Java development kit and related support to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence agencies.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will offer subscriptions and maintenance services for OpenJDK products up to April 30, 2025, through NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement vehicle as part of DoD's Enterprise Software Initiative.

Customer agencies can use Red Hat technology to create runtime platforms and deploy Java-based applications.

“As the DoD seeks innovative solutions to power its unique deployments, Red Hat’s open source software offers the flexibility, scalability and security needed to ensure the warfighter is supported and mission needs are met,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president of sales at Carahsoft.

The agency catalog is designed to simplify the contracting process in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.

According to Carahsoft, it will designate a program manager to oversee the catalog, procurement, reporting and assessments.