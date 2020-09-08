Carnegie Mellon Wins $70M Army AI, Autonomy Research Contract

artificial intelligence

Carnegie Mellon University has won a potential five-year, $70M U.S. Army contract to explore artificial intelligence and autonomous applications that simplify and accelerate “low-impact, high-time” work.

The university will conduct research and development of AI-based methods to reduce time spent on such activities, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Army Contracting Command received 999 bids for the translational research project via an online solicitation.

DoD expects contract work to be complete by Sept. 3, 2025.