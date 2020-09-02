CBP Vet Shawn Beddows Joins CT Strategies in VP Role

Shawn Beddows VP of Global Services CT Strategies

Shawn Beddows, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed vice president of global services at Washington, D.C.-based border management and supply chain consulting firm CT Strategies.

His CBP career includes time as acting director of the agency's Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program and deputy attache in Brussels, CT Strategies said Tuesday.

He most recently led cargo security, CBM and engagement initiatives with the World Customs Organization at the International Air Transport Association and worked as IATA representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization's air cargo security working group.

Beddows holds WCO accreditation as customs technical and operational adviser for authorized economic operator and associated global trusted trader mutual recognition agreements.

"Shawn's combination of understanding the trade community, his hands-on supply chain security experience throughout the world and his expertise in the CTPAT Program makes him an excellent addition to our Supply Chain Advisory Services offering," said Allen Gina, president of CT Strategies.