Unanet

CBP Vet Shawn Beddows Joins CT Strategies in VP Role

Nichols Martin 3 hours ago Executive Moves, News

CBP Vet Shawn Beddows Joins CT Strategies in VP Role
Shawn Beddows VP of Global Services CT Strategies

Shawn Beddows, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has been appointed vice president of global services at Washington, D.C.-based border management and supply chain consulting firm CT Strategies.

His CBP career includes time as acting director of the agency's Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism program and deputy attache in Brussels, CT Strategies said Tuesday.

He most recently led cargo security, CBM and engagement initiatives with the World Customs Organization at the International Air Transport Association and worked as IATA representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization's air cargo security working group.

Beddows holds WCO accreditation as customs technical and operational adviser for authorized economic operator and associated global trusted trader mutual recognition agreements.

"Shawn's combination of understanding the trade community, his hands-on supply chain security experience throughout the world and his expertise in the CTPAT Program makes him an excellent addition to our Supply Chain Advisory Services offering," said Allen Gina, president of CT Strategies.

Tags

Check Also

Stephen Spears Chief Revenue Officer Avaya

Stephen Spears Named Chief Revenue Officer of Avaya; Jim Chirico Quoted

Avaya has appointed Stephen Spears as chief revenue officer (CRO) to add to the company's strategic executive management team. Spears will report to president and CEO Jim Chirico, Avaya said on Wednesday. In his new role, Spears will supervise the strategy, performance and alignment of revenue operations for Avaya, as well as accelerate execution on the company’s growth strategy.

Natalie Gregory Sales VP Carahsoft

Carahsoft to Help DoD Procure Red Hat’s Java Implementation Package; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has landed an agency catalog agreement to provide Red Hat’s open-source Java development kit and related support services to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence agencies.

Troy Brashear VP Northrop

Northrop to Prototype Army Intell Ground Station; Troy Brashear Quoted

The U.S. Army's Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities office and the Defense Innovation Unit have selected Northrop Grumman to build two semi-autonomous prototypes for a new military system designed to process situational awareness data from multiple sensors.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved