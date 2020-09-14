CenturyLink Changes Name to Lumen Technologies; Jeff Storey Quoted

Jeff Storey President

CenturyLink has rebranded itself as Lumen Technologies to highlight its renewed mission to support enterprise customers through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution , the company announced Monday.

"Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners," said Lumen President and CEO Jeff Storey .

Lumen will work under a new focus of how it views the marketplace, advancing human progress through technology. The 4th Industrial Revolution has marked the latest technological shift, and has required companies to acquire, analyze and act upon their data to maintain a competitive advantage .

Lumen will combine its global technology infrastructure, business solutions and services to create a new platform that will help customers excel in the new market and advance solutions. The Lumen Platform will enable customers to capitalize on emerging technologies and deliver new innovations , including smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories.

In addition, Lumen will support business applications that require high-performance networking and security by integrating the company’s interconnected global fiber network infrastructure , edge cloud capabilities, security, communication and collaboration. Lumen’s solutions will deliver a fast and secure infrastructure for application and data services.

Lumen's worldwide fiber network infrastructure and capabilities will deliver competitive advantages to customers, including Adaptive Networking , Edge Cloud and IT Agility , Connected Security , and Communications and Collaboration.

The company has also launched Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform that will deliver fiber-based products and services to residents and small businesses. Quantum Fiber will leverage Lumen's fiber network and infrastructure.

"All of our futures will be driven by smart things, applications and digital services that use data for transformational purposes. To serve this colossal need and further human progress through technology, we have launched Lumen and are delivering our technology through the Lumen Platform, a platform for amazing things," said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Lumen .

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With 450,000 route fiber miles serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure global platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.