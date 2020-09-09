Unanet

CenturyLink Subsidiary Awarded $70M DISA Dark Fiber Maintenance Support Contract Modification

Jane Edwards September 9, 2020 Contract Awards, News

The Defense Information Systems Agency has awarded a CenturyLink subsidiary a potential $70.2M contract modification to continue to operate and maintain dark fiber and related commercial facilities in support of the Department of Defense.

CenturyLink QGS secured a potential $126.8M contract from DISA for dark fiber maintenance support services in 2018 and DoD said Tuesday the modification raises the ceiling value of that contract to $197.1M.

The company will perform work at various locations within the continental U.S. through Nov. 29, 2023.

