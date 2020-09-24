Charles River Analytics to Build Data-Based Decision Support Tool for Army

Charles River Analytics

Charles River Analytics has secured funds from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create a tool that would help military decision-makers gain insight from mission data and identify possible courses of action.

The Data Analysis Tool to Assess Value of Information for Decision Making will employ a set of artificial intelligence and multicriteria assessment approaches to determine the VoI based on priorities, the company said Wednesday.

“Military commanders and civilian decision makers ask for evidence-based data in support of decisions they need to make,” said Igor Linkov, risk and decision science team lead at USACE's Engineer Research and Development Center.

Tyler Mayer, a Charles River Analytics scientist who serves as DATAVOID's principal investigator, said the tool is designed to provide analysts data acquisition recommendations.