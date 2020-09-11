Commerce Dept Appoints Guidehouse’s Allison Carter to Lead 2020 Baldrige Award Judging Panel

Allison Carter Director Guidehouse

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has named Allison Carter, director of Guidehouse's national security segment, as chair of the judging panel for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's 2020 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Carter and 11 other judges on the panel will determine which Baldrige Award applicants will move forward in the selection process to undergo an independent assessment across seven areas of organizational performance and later will provide Ross with recommendations on potential recipients, Guidehouse said Thursday.

According to NIST, this year will mark the first time since the program’s inception in 1988 that site visits will take place in a virtual environment.

The company noted that a team of examiners will clarify and verify with selected organizations the information provided in application forms.

Carter helped Guidehouse win the Baldrige Award in 2014 when the professional services firm was still known as PwC's public sector arm.