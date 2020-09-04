Constellis to Establish Investigative Service Facility in Pennsylvania; Dave Mathews Quoted

Dave Mathews National Security Lead Constellis

Constellis will open a new office in Grove City, Pennsylvania, for its business group that performs background investigations for the Intelligence Community and the Department of Homeland Security.

The company said Thursday it will recruit professionals in Grove City for the national security operations – investigative services group as part of efforts to expand its operations in western Pennsylvania.

“The people here know the importance of the investigative work we do. For many, either they or their family members have worked in investigations in some capacity,” said Dave Mathews, president of the company’s national security operations. “Constellis looks forward to a long-term partnership with the town and its people to help our customers meet their missions.”

Constellis expanded its investigative services capabilities with its acquisition of OMNIPLEX in 2018.