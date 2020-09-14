Control Vision, Radio Design Receive DoD Investments to Sustain Sensor, Communication Tech Production

manufacturing

The Department of Defense has entered into a pair of small business investment agreements to support continuous production of aerospace sensors and maritime communications equipment at as part of COVID-19 national response efforts.

DoD spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a statement released Friday that the Defense Production Act Title III contracts are worth up to $2.9M combined, with $1.9M for Control Vision and $1M for Radio Design Group.

Control Vision will use the money to build an optical payload for a possible flight test initiative aimed at demonstrating modern sensor technology and software that could support missions.

RDG supplies equipment for U.S. Navy personnel to communicate and will work to ensure the service branch will continue to have access to such technology using funds from the DoD.

Maxwell added that the investments are intended to help both manufacturers retain skilled workers and support domestic microelectronics and shipbuilding industries with coronavirus relief funding.