Corporate Finance Vet Jikun Kim Named Momentus CFO

Matthew Nelson September 29, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Jikun Kim, former chief financial officer of 3D printing technology provider Formlabs, has taken the same role at in-space transportation company Momentus.

He brings more than two decades of corporate finance, financial and strategic planning, risk management and tax experience to his new position, Momentus said Monday.

His career included service as CFO at Emcore Corp., Merex Group, AeroVironment and Raytheon Vision Systems.

Kim joins Momentus as the Santa Clara, California-based company prepares for the launch of its Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle later this year through a rideshare mission with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

His appointment came two weeks after Momentus named former Space Development Agency Director Fred Kennedy as president.

