CSIOS Secures DoD Cybersecurity Support Contract

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

CSIOS has been awarded a five-year, $60M contract to help protect the Department of Defense's high-performance computing systems from cyber threats.

The company said Saturday it will perform full-spectrum support as the prime contractor to the DoD HPC Modernization Program's cybersecurity service provider.

Cesar Pie, president and CEO of CSIOS, said the company will work with the HPCMP CSSP to incorporate a defense layer into the research and engineering segments of the DoD Information Network.

Twenty-three CSSPs have been certified and accredited to help the department secure its network, according to Pie.

CSIOS received the single-award contract under the General Services Administration's Information Technology Schedule 70 vehicle.

