Cubic-Made Server Demos Compatibility With VMware Virtualization Tech; Mike Barthlow Quoted

Cubic has demonstrated its application server offering could work with a VMware-built virtual machine monitoring platform through a compatibility test.

The M3X-APP server was tested with version 7 of vSphere ESXi and added to VMware's list of technologies that support its hypervisor product suite, Cubic said Monday.

Both products seek to facilitate virtualization in a tactical cloud computing environment.

“Our dense compute in a small form factor coupled with VMware’s ESXi platform, allows our customers to leverage their investments in virtualization at the edge of the battlefield,” said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of rugged IoT solutions at Cubic's mission and performance solutions segment.