Cubic Subsidiary Gets DoD Microelectronic Tech Supplier Accreditation; Mike Knowles Quoted

Matthew Nelson September 15, 2020 News, Technology

Mike Knowles President Cubic MPS

The Defense Microelectronics Activity has certified Cubic's Nuvotronics subsidiary as a supplier of integrated circuits to the Department of Defense for military application through the agency's Trusted Access Program Office.

Nuvotronics is among the nearly 80 U.S. contractors holding “trusted” post-processing and package/assembly service source designations under TAPO, Cubic said Monday.

Mike Knowles, president of Cubic's mission and performance solutions segment, said the accreditation offers the company an opportunity to help government customers and subcontractors protect the electronic parts supply chain.

The subsidiary also supports government technology programs in the space, electronic warfare and 5G communications areas.

