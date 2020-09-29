Cubic Subsidiary to Provide NGA Data Mgmt Software; Mike Knowles Quoted

Mike Knowles President Cubic MPS

Cubic’s PIXIA subsidiary will continue to provide its software platforms for data management and dissemination to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency after NGA exercised the second option year under a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

“PIXIA provides mission critical technology for users to manage large volumes of data, enabling effective decision making,” Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions, said in a statement published Monday.

Knowles added the award signifies the intelligence enterprise’s continued trust in PIXIA’s software platforms.

PIXIA’s software could help NGA access, share and organize data within a cloud-based environment.

Cubic acquired PIXIA in January as part of efforts to build up its C5ISR digital platform and advance cloud strategy to deliver data at the tactical edge. PIXIA operates within Cubic’s MPS business segment.