CVP to Help Update State Dept’s Overseas Security Info Sharing Tool With Businesses

Matthew Nelson September 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Customer Value Partners

Customer Value Partners has secured a contract from the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security to modernize a web-based information sharing platform for the Overseas Security Advisory Council, which aims to help U.S. businesses address threats to facilities and workers abroad.

CVP said Thursday it will work to transform how more than 43K OSAC website users communicate with the council via the modernization project.

The group is made-up of four public sector entities and 30 private sector organizations, the company noted.

“Global, regional, and local geopolitical landscapes evolve continuously, with new security and business threats emerging daily,” said Keith Smith, chief operating officer of CVP.

“CVP is proud to be selected to help facilitate the delivery of critical information to OSAC member organizations that need timely analyses, tailored to their unique geographical interests and topics of focus."

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company offers technology modernization, business transformation, data science and engineering, cybersecurity and health care policy and research support services.

