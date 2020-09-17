Cybereason Managing Director Andrew Borene Joins NDIA Special Ops Exec Board

Andrew Borene Managing Director Cybereason

Andrew Borene, managing director for the U.S. public sector at endpoint security company Cybereason, has been named to the executive board of the National Defense Industrial Association’s special operations and low-intensity conflict division.

He will also chair NDIA’s industry outreach committee, the company said Wednesday.

Dana Hudson, chair of NDIA’s SO/LIC division, said Borne’s passion and experience in forming public-private partnerships between government, industry and academia will help NDIA as the organization prepares for its symposium on Oct. 2.

Borene was a senior adviser to the director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and served on the First Marine Division’s intelligence staff. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and a licensed attorney with over two decades of experience in intelligence, security and investigations.

Borene is scheduled on Oct. 2 to moderate an NDIA panel on the protection of supply chains from cyber attacks and espionage. The discussion “Securing SOF’s Supply Chain Against Near Peer Adversaries” will feature panelists including Alan Estevez, national security and logistics executive at Deloitte, and Chris Inglis, former deputy director at the National Security Agency.