Unanet

Cybereason Managing Director Andrew Borene Joins NDIA Special Ops Exec Board

Matthew Nelson September 17, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Cybereason Managing Director Andrew Borene Joins NDIA Special Ops Exec Board
Andrew Borene Managing Director Cybereason

Andrew Borene, managing director for the U.S. public sector at endpoint security company Cybereason, has been named to the executive board of the National Defense Industrial Association’s special operations and low-intensity conflict division.

He will also chair NDIA’s industry outreach committee, the company said Wednesday.

Dana Hudson, chair of NDIA’s SO/LIC division, said Borne’s passion and experience in forming public-private partnerships between government, industry and academia will help NDIA as the organization prepares for its symposium on Oct. 2.

Borene was a senior adviser to the director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and served on the First Marine Division’s intelligence staff. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and a licensed attorney with over two decades of experience in intelligence, security and investigations.

Borene is scheduled on Oct. 2 to moderate an NDIA panel on the protection of supply chains from cyber attacks and espionage. The discussion “Securing SOF’s Supply Chain Against Near Peer Adversaries” will feature panelists including Alan Estevez, national security and logistics executive at Deloitte, and Chris Inglis, former deputy director at the National Security Agency.

Tags

Check Also

Manny Fernandez Board of Directors Jacobs

Jacobs Elects Manny Fernandez to Board of Directors; Steve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs has elected Manny Fernandez, managing partner at KPMG, to the company’s Board of Directors, Jacobs reported on Thursday. Fernandez will retire from KPMG on Sept. 30th and join the Jacobs’ Board of Directors on Oct. 5th. Fernandez will bring nearly four decades of experience, advising both public and private companies. 

Teena Lavu VP Electrosoft

Teena Lavu Joins Electrosoft as Civilian Programs VP

Teena Lavu, formerly a senior director at NTT Data Services, has been named vice president of civilian programs at Reston, Virginia-based information technology services provider Electrosoft.

F-16 engine

Pratt & Whitney, Derco Sign Distribution Pact for F-16 Aircraft Engine

Lockheed Martin's Derco subsidiary has agreed to support Pratt & Whitney-built engines for the F-16 aircraft under an exclusive distribution agreement.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved