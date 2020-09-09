Unanet

DARPA Taps Kryptowire to Support 5G Network Security R&D Program

Brenda Marie Rivers September 9, 2020 Contract Awards, News

DARPA Taps Kryptowire to Support 5G Network Security R&D Program
Kryptowire

Cybersecurity tool maker Kryptowire has won a four-year, $7.3M contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency conduct research and development activities on 5G mobile network security.

Kryptowire will perform work under DARPA’s Open, Programmable, Secure 5G initiative which seeks to establish an open-source system to support subsequent next-generation networks such as 6G communications, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

According to DARPA, the OPS-5G effort is meant to drive research into standards-compliant 5G network stacks to support automated functionalities and internet of things applications.

The agency noted that it plans to use a “plug and play” concept for the 5G network and use portable systems to “decouple the hardware and software ecosystems” while preventing supply-chain attacks.

DARPA received 40 bids for the  cost-plus-fixed-fee contract through a competitive, broad agency announcement-based process and will obligate $884K in fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

Contract work will take place in Virginia through September 2024.

Tags

Check Also

Boom Supersonic

Boom to Explore USAF Executive Transport Version of Supersonic Airliner

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boom Supersonic a contract to study the possibility of configuring the company's supersonic commercial aircraft platform for government executive transport use. The company said Tuesday it will conduct studies to provide an executive branch transport based on the Overture supersonic jet.

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems Subsidiary to Build Night Targeting Sight Prototypes for Marine Corps

An Elbit Systems of America subsidiary has been selected to develop two prototypes of a multispectral weapon sight technology intended for U.S. Marine Corps' target acquisition and engagement operations.

L3Harris

L3Harris Delivers 1K+ Night Vision Binoculars to Army

The U.S. Army has received more than 1K optical devices L3Harris Technologies built to help military users detect threats and access imagery when performing missions during nighttime.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved