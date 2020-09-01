Unanet

DataRobot VP Edward Kwartler Joins Federal Advisory Committee for Data-Based Evidence Building

Brenda Marie Rivers 7 hours ago Executive Moves, News

DataRobot VP Edward Kwartler Joins Federal Advisory Committee for Data-Based Evidence Building
Edward Kwartler VP for AI Trust DataRobot

Edward Kwartler, vice president for AI trust at enterprise artificial intelligence technology maker DataRobot, has been named to a recently established federal committee focused on ethical and data-driven evidence building.

Kwartler will serve as part of the Federal Advisory Committee on Data for Evidence Building, which operates under the Department of Commerce’s  Office of the Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, DataRobot said Monday.

The committee is comprised of agency officials and experts in data research, technology and policy that provide guidance on the ethical use of data for public service while protecting citizens’ rights to privacy, confidentiality and security.

In his current role, Kwartler oversees a team of software engineers, developers and data scientists responsible for ensuring the development of unbiased and trustworthy AI technologies.

His more than 17-year industry career includes time working for Liberty Mutual Insurance, Amazon and Diebold.

He also serves as an advisory board member at New York-based interactive learning platform developer DataCamp.

Tags

Check Also

AARGM

Northrop Gets $81M Navy Contract to Update Air-Launched Missile Tech

Northrop Grumman has secured a potential five-year, $80.9M contract from the U.S. Navy to incorporate new technology into a family of tactical weapon systems for defending against surface-to-air threats. The company will aim to increase the performance of the the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Salesforce

Nevada Deploys Salesforce-Based App for Opioid Antagonist Inventory Mgmt

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has implemented a cloud application that is built on the Salesforce platform and designed to monitor the supply of naloxone, a medication for patients who have overdosed on opioids.

Mike Barthlow SVP Cubic

Cubic-Made Server Demos Compatibility With VMware Virtualization Tech; Mike Barthlow Quoted

Cubic has demonstrated its application server offering could work with a VMware-built virtual machine monitoring platform through a compatibility test. "Our dense compute in a small form factor coupled with VMware’s ESXi platform, allows our customers to leverage their investments in virtualization at the edge of the battlefield," said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of rugged IoT solutions at Cubic's mission and performance solutions segment.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved