DataRobot VP Edward Kwartler Joins Federal Advisory Committee for Data-Based Evidence Building

Edward Kwartler VP for AI Trust DataRobot

Edward Kwartler, vice president for AI trust at enterprise artificial intelligence technology maker DataRobot, has been named to a recently established federal committee focused on ethical and data-driven evidence building.

Kwartler will serve as part of the Federal Advisory Committee on Data for Evidence Building, which operates under the Department of Commerce’s Office of the Under Secretary for Economic Affairs, DataRobot said Monday.

The committee is comprised of agency officials and experts in data research, technology and policy that provide guidance on the ethical use of data for public service while protecting citizens’ rights to privacy, confidentiality and security.

In his current role, Kwartler oversees a team of software engineers, developers and data scientists responsible for ensuring the development of unbiased and trustworthy AI technologies.

His more than 17-year industry career includes time working for Liberty Mutual Insurance, Amazon and Diebold.

He also serves as an advisory board member at New York-based interactive learning platform developer DataCamp.