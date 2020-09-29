Day & Zimmermann Unit to Manufacture Cartridge Actuated Devices for Navy Load Airdrop

Day and Zimmermann

Day & Zimmermann's munitions business has won a position on a five-year, $39M contract from the U.S. Navy to manufacture cartridge actuated cutters designed to help military personnel deploy cargo parachutes.

Naval Supply Systems Command's weapons systems support division looks to procure up to 35K M500 cutting devices under the multiple-award contract for load airdrop missions on C-130 and C-17 planes, D&Z said Monday.

The company is scheduled to deliver initial units in the first quarter of 2021 and expects the military customer to receive 11K to 18K cartridges over the next five years.

In a separate announcement, the Department of Defense said D&Z received $2M while Tech Ord secured $1.4M on the companies' first delivery orders.