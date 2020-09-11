Unanet

DHG Adds Former DCMA Official Steve Trautwein to GovCon Advisory Practice

Matthew Nelson September 11, 2020 Executive Moves, News

DHG Adds Former DCMA Official Steve Trautwein to GovCon Advisory Practice
DHG

Steve Trautwein, former director at the Defense Contract Management Agency's Cost and Pricing Center, has joined the government contracting advisory practice of public accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.

He brings four decades of federal contract administration, acquisition planning, commercial pricing and market research experience to his new role, DHG said Wednesday.

His career includes time at DCMA's European branch in Germany as deputy commander and at the Aerospace Industries Association as acquisition policy director.

The DHG GovCon business offers assurance, tax and advisory services to government contractors.

Tags

Check Also

Allison Carter Director Guidehouse

Commerce Dept Appoints Guidehouse’s Allison Carter to Lead 2020 Baldrige Award Judging Panel

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has named Allison Carter, director of Guidehouse's national security group, as chair of the judging panel for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's 2020 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Carahsoft

Carahsoft, The Quilt Amend Tech Distribution Agreement

Carahsoft Technology has modified its contract with The Quilt, an information technology networking coalition, to expand the number of products and services for the academic and nonprofit sectors. The amended master service agreement will offer customers access to 25 vendors of software licenses, hardware, cloud subscriptions, professional and managed services and training, Carahsoft said Thursday.

MQ9B SeaGuardian

General Atomics Equips SeaGuardian RPA With Leonardo’s Radar Detector

A General Atomics remotely piloted aircraft has been equipped with a Leonardo-built technology that works to scan wide areas for radar emissions. The MQ-9B SeaGuardian RPA now includes SAGE 750, an electronic support measure system designed to collect intelligence data on surrounding land- and sea-based radars, General Atomics said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved