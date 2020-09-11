DHG Adds Former DCMA Official Steve Trautwein to GovCon Advisory Practice

DHG

Steve Trautwein, former director at the Defense Contract Management Agency's Cost and Pricing Center, has joined the government contracting advisory practice of public accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.

He brings four decades of federal contract administration, acquisition planning, commercial pricing and market research experience to his new role, DHG said Wednesday.

His career includes time at DCMA's European branch in Germany as deputy commander and at the Aerospace Industries Association as acquisition policy director.

The DHG GovCon business offers assurance, tax and advisory services to government contractors.