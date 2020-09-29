E3/Sentinel to Help Space Development Agency Engineer Systems

E3/Sentinel

E3/Sentinel has received a potential three-year, $57.6M task order to engineer systems and perform technical support work for the Space Development Agency.

The task order under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract has 12 base months plus a pair of 12-month options, the Department of Defense said Monday.

SDA obligated fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds on the award.

McLean, Virginia-based E3/Sentinel partnered with U.S. Special Operations Command earlier this year to develop space technologies under a cooperative research and development agreement.