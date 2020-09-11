Echodyne Forms Technical Advisory Board; Tom Driscoll Quoted

Echodyne has established a four-person technical advisory board to advise the company on product strategies and trends in the field of radar technology.
“The people on our TAB will keep us connected with cutting-edge research, technology trends, and the changing needs of government and industry so we can continue bringing next-generation radar products to market,” Tom Driscoll, co-founder and chief technology officer of Echodyne, said in a statement published Thursday.
The members of the technical advisory board are:
- David Smith, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University and director of the university’s Center for Metamaterials and Integrated Plasmonics
- Jeffrey Krolik, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University
- Joseph Guerci, president and CEO at Information Systems Laboratories
- Matthew Reynolds, associate professor within the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Washington