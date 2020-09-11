Unanet

Echodyne Forms Technical Advisory Board; Tom Driscoll Quoted

Jane Edwards September 11, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Echodyne Forms Technical Advisory Board; Tom Driscoll Quoted
Tom Driscoll Co-founder and CTO Echodyne

Echodyne has established a four-person technical advisory board to advise the company on product strategies and trends in the field of radar technology.

“The people on our TAB will keep us connected with cutting-edge research, technology trends, and the changing needs of government and industry so we can continue bringing next-generation radar products to market,” Tom Driscoll, co-founder and chief technology officer of Echodyne, said in a statement published Thursday.

The members of the technical advisory board are:

  • David Smith, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University and director of the university’s Center for Metamaterials and Integrated Plasmonics
  • Jeffrey Krolik, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Duke University
  • Joseph Guerci, president and CEO at Information Systems Laboratories
  • Matthew Reynolds, associate professor within the department of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Washington

Tags

Check Also

Allison Carter Director Guidehouse

Commerce Dept Appoints Guidehouse’s Allison Carter to Lead 2020 Baldrige Award Judging Panel

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has named Allison Carter, director of Guidehouse's national security group, as chair of the judging panel for the National Institute of Standards and Technology's 2020 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

Carahsoft

Carahsoft, The Quilt Amend Tech Distribution Agreement

Carahsoft Technology has modified its contract with The Quilt, an information technology networking coalition, to expand the number of products and services for the academic and nonprofit sectors. The amended master service agreement will offer customers access to 25 vendors of software licenses, hardware, cloud subscriptions, professional and managed services and training, Carahsoft said Thursday.

DHG

DHG Adds Former DCMA Official Steve Trautwein to GovCon Advisory Practice

Steve Trautwein, former director at the Defense Contract Management Agency's Cost and Pricing Center, has joined the government contracting advisory practice of public accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved