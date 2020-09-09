Elbit Systems Subsidiary to Build Night Targeting Sight Prototypes for Marine Corps

Elbit Systems of America

An Elbit Systems of America subsidiary has been selected to develop two prototypes of a multispectral weapon sight technology intended for U.S. Marine Corps' target acquisition and engagement operations.

Kollsman will perform design, development and testing work over the next year for the second phase of USMC's Integrated Clip-on Advanced Targeting Sight program, Elbit Systems said Tuesday.

ICATS is intended to help reconnaissance and sniper Marines spot targets even during nighttime or in situations where vision is compromised by austere weather or bad lighting.

Elbit Systems noted that Kollsman will base the ICATS system on the Next Generation Hand-Held Targeting System and other company-made precision targeting platforms.

Work will take place in Merrimack, New Hampshire.