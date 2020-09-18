Unanet

Eric Stallmer Named Gov’t Affairs, Public Policy EVP at Voyager Space

Nichols Martin September 18, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Eric Stallmer, president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, has been named executive vice president of government affairs and public policy at Voyager Space Holdings.

He will oversee Voyager’s government relations and help establish public-private partnerships to grow commercial space capabilities through the company’s Washington D.C. office, Voyager said Thursday.

Dylan Taylor, CEO and chairman of Voyager, said Stallmer will bring to the role added public policy insights to help the company carry out its growth plan.

Stallmer has been president of CSF in the past six years. He serves as a member of the National Space Council's user advisory group and the Federal Aviation Administration's commercial space transportation advisory committee.

