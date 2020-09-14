Excelicon Recognized for Exponential Revenue Growth; Tushar Garg Quoted

Tushar Garg CEO Excelicon

Excelicon has been named to Washington Business Journal’s 2020 75 Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row, the company reported on Monday. Excelicon has achieved the recognition for its notable revenue growth throughout the year.

“Excelicon is honored to be recognized for a second time by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 75 Fastest Growing Companies,” Excelicon CEO Tushar Garg said regarding inclusion on the 2020 list.

The Washington Business Journal ranks independently owned companies headquartered in DC by average revenue growth. To be recognized, companies must show revenue growth each year for two years in a row, reaching at least $2 million in 2017 and at least $10 million in 2019.

“Our continued growth is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of a talented team that consistently provides the highest-quality service to our government clients every day. At Excelicon, we believe that it all starts with Excellence in Consulting and a focus on the mission needs,” Garg added.

About Excelicon

Excelicon has been a trusted advisor and an outstanding provider of Agile, Cybersecurity, and Advisory services to our clients, helping government customers increase efficiency, get the best value and bring systems into the modern era.

Holding contracts with several Federal Agencies, Excelicon is dedicated to the delivery of high-quality service to clients that uphold ethical and humane missions that support our nation’s security, resilience and health. Excelicon consultants apply their advanced technical acumen on the ground, working with client’s side-by-side to ensure a stronger government for all.