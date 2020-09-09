Executive Mosaic Launches ArchIntel Events; Deltek’s August Jackson to Keynote Archintel’s AI in Competitive Intelligence Forum on Oct. 22nd

ArchIntel

As the leader in exclusive peer networking events, virtual events and media in the government contracting (GovCon) sector, Executive Mosaic continues to expand its platform with the launch of ArchIntel Events. To learn more about ArchIntel’s first virtual event click here.

ArchIntel Events provides the best forum for the significant executives of consequence to share their insights, expertise and experiences in competitive intelligence. In GovCon and federal sectors, competitive intelligence is essential to provide executives with the timely information needed to make key decisions for their respective organizations.

“In our industry of defense, intelligence and national security, along with the solutions we build and continue to support, every person is essentially a sensor in regards to competitive intelligence,” said Chris Reichert, vice president of Strategy with Hexagon US Federal, during a recent interview with ArchIntel as part of the ‘Competitive Intelligence Spotlight Series.’

Thus far, ArchIntel has spoken to competitive intelligence experts from across the federal sector and industry, including:

On October 22nd, ArchIntel Events will host the ArchIntel – AI in Competitive Intelligence Forum as its first virtual event featuring August Jackson, senior director of Marketing and Competitive Intelligence for Deltek, as the keynote speaker.

In addition to Jackson’s keynote address, ArchIntel’s AI in Competitive Intelligence Forum will feature a full panel of the most respected and knowledgeable executives in the federal sector to discuss the ways that artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and other emerging technologies have transformed how competitive intelligence is used in the GovCon industry.

The expert panel will feature: Suki Fuller of Competitive Intelligence Fellows, Dr. Fred Hoffman of Mercyhurst University and Arik Johnson of Aurora Worldwide Development Corp. as panelists.

Please join ArchIntel for its first virtual event on October 22nd to hear from some of the most esteemed minds in competitive intelligence on the opportunities and challenges arising from AI technology and how CI professionals can adapt and thrive in a post COVID-19 technological world.

