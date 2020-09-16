Unanet

Expanse Enters Partnership to Help Defense Sector Protect Internet-Linked Assets

Nichols Martin September 16, 2020 News, Technology

Expanse Enters Partnership to Help Defense Sector Protect Internet-Linked Assets
Expanse

Expanse has partnered with the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center in a push to help contractors secure internet-facing systems with the use of attack surface management tools.

ND-ISAC member firms can receive a 30-day trial access the Expander platform built to monitor cyber-connected assets such as internet protocol ranges, domains and certificates, Expanse said Wednesday.

The company also seeks to help the nonprofit organization's members to address potential misconfigurations through remote desk protocol reports and provide industry benchmark documents for them to understand the attack surface.

According to Expanse, the partnership will also give companies access to its Secure From Home offering for risk identification and remediation efforts outside an enterprise perimeter.

“In this constantly changing security environment, empowering ND-ISAC members with better IT visibility and management capabilities can help protect our nation’s most important defense assets and suppliers," said Tim Junio, CEO at Expanse.

ND-ISAC, formerly called the DIB-Information Sharing and Analysis Organization and Defense Security Information Exchange, provides a forum for industry stakeholders to exchange threat data, best practices and approaches to protect critical infrastructure.

Tags

Check Also

Tory Bruno President and CEO ULA

ULA’s Tory Bruno: US Gov’t Could Do More to Address China’s Supply Chain Infiltration Efforts

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance and a previous Wash100 awardee, said he believes the U.S. government could take more steps to help contractors address the risk posed by China’s infiltration of the U.S. supply chain, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

Paul Lewis Director BAE Systems Inc.

BAE’s Paul Lewis on Issues to Address When Implementing DoD’s AI Ethical Principles

Paul Lewis, director of ethics and business conduct for the intelligence and security sector at BAE Systems Inc., wrote in a commentary published Tuesday on Federal News Network that there are several issues the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center should address when implementing the five ethical principles for AI and one is clarifying the terms used in the principles.

Jim Scanlon EVP

SAIC Wins $78M Task Order to Support NSWC Mobility Platform Integration; Jim Scanlon Quoted

The U.S. Navy has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a potential five-year, $78 million cost-plus fixed fee task order to provide support services for mobility platform integration for the Expeditionary Department at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), the company announced Tuesday. The task order has one base year plus four option years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved