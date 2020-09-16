Expanse Enters Partnership to Help Defense Sector Protect Internet-Linked Assets

Expanse

Expanse has partnered with the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center in a push to help contractors secure internet-facing systems with the use of attack surface management tools.

ND-ISAC member firms can receive a 30-day trial access the Expander platform built to monitor cyber-connected assets such as internet protocol ranges, domains and certificates, Expanse said Wednesday.

The company also seeks to help the nonprofit organization's members to address potential misconfigurations through remote desk protocol reports and provide industry benchmark documents for them to understand the attack surface.

According to Expanse, the partnership will also give companies access to its Secure From Home offering for risk identification and remediation efforts outside an enterprise perimeter.

“In this constantly changing security environment, empowering ND-ISAC members with better IT visibility and management capabilities can help protect our nation’s most important defense assets and suppliers," said Tim Junio, CEO at Expanse.

ND-ISAC, formerly called the DIB-Information Sharing and Analysis Organization and Defense Security Information Exchange, provides a forum for industry stakeholders to exchange threat data, best practices and approaches to protect critical infrastructure.