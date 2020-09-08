FCC Selects Everbridge to Support Emergency Management Efforts; Mike Mostow Quoted

Everbridge

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has selected Everbridge’s Mass Notification solution to support the agency’s internal Continuity of Operations (COOP), Devolution, Pandemic, Reconstitution Plans and emergency management efforts, the company reported on Monday.

“Everbridge provides government agencies with the industry’s most scalable and reliable platform to rapidly respond to global disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and other critical events, while helping protect those who serve our nation each and every day,” said Mike Mostow , vice president of Federal at Everbridge.

Everbridge has recently renewed its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization, enabling the company to provide security and risk management for cloud products and services.

The FedRAMP authorization has certified that Everbridge has met standards for the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline and passed the rigorous security and risk management renewal process required to support the operational resilience needs of federal agencies.

In addition, Everbridge has recently partnered with the U.S. Army to track and respond to the threat of COVID-19 across more than 400 locations in 70 Countries. Everbridge has provided its Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center, the Army’s Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System (JARVISS) to protect military personnel from the impact of the pandemic.

Everbridge CEM platform has also been integrated into the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission , the Departments of Commerce , Energy, Interior, Defense, Justice, Health and Human Services , Consumer Financial Protection Bureau , the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation , among others.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™.