Forcepoint Seeks to Secure One-Way Info Flow With Data Diode; George Kamis Quoted

Jane Edwards September 24, 2020 News, Technology

Forcepoint Seeks to Secure One-Way Info Flow With Data Diode; George Kamis Quoted
George Kamis CTO Forcepoint

Forcepoint has introduced a hardware platform designed to safeguard the unidirectional flow of data between two networks.

Forcepoint Data Diode complies with the General Data Protection Regulation and Raise The Bar guidelines and works to protect information technology assets such as devices and networks from external cyber threats, the company said Tuesday.

The hardware also works with the company’s Data Guards to ensure the security of data transfer and perform deep content inspection.

“In the same way that airports have taken a layered approach to passenger security, Forcepoint’s security portfolio supports a defense-in-depth strategy,” said George Kamis, chief technology officer for global governments and critical infrastructure at Forcepoint. “The cross domain guard, similar to airport security checks, provides a deeper inspection and can validate and modify information, and the diode locks down the flow of information, similar to the one-way path travelers take when departing the airport."

