Forescout to Help Secure DoD Connected Devices; Michael DeCesare Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman 1 hour ago

Forescout

ForeScout Technologies has secured a multimilion-dollar contract to provide a security platform for the Department of Defense to protect authorized devices that connect to the DoD information network.

The company said Tuesday its technology was selected for DoD's enterprise cybersecurity program, dubbed Comply to Connect, to help department personnel identify and classify internet protocol-connected devices across offices, facilities and tactical missions.

The Defense Information Systems Agency oversees procurement of Forescout licenses through the C2C effort.

DISA, the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Army Medical Command were the participants in the program's initial phases, which applied the company's policy-based orchestration framework with management and security tools.

The Pentagon expanded the initiative to all department units.

"We are proud and excited to be at the core of helping the DoD to transition to complete visibility and continuous monitoring of its many large and complex networks and millions of devices,” Forescout CEO Michael DeCesare said.

