Unanet

General Atomics Demos SRC Computing Tech on MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago News

General Atomics Demos SRC Computing Tech on MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft
MQ-9

SRC helped General Atomics' aeronautical systems business integrate and test an embedded computing architecture with an MQ-9 Reaper drone as part of an Air Force Research Laboratory effort to facilitate autonomous missions.

The Agile Condor Pod, which flew on the remotely piloted aircraft for a demonstration at the General Atomics-managed Flight Test and Training Center in North Dakota, is designed with an computer processor and machine learning algorithms that work to detect potential targets, the company said Thursday.

SRC built the pod for AFRL's information directorate in Rome, New York. and noted that the system houses a chassis for hardware such as single-board computers.

General Atomics noted it will continue to support the laboratory in efforts to fine-tune and transition the onboard technology to warfighters.

Tags

Check Also

Sharon Harrington Chief HR Officer OBXtek

Sharon Harrington Promoted to OBXtek Chief HR Officer

Sharon Harrington, senior vice president of human resources at OBXtek, has been promoted to HR officer at the McLean, Virginia.-based technology and logistics contractor.

energy sources

AFWERX Launches R&D Competition on Energy Generation, Sustainability

The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm is accepting applications for a new challenge focused on identifying energy production and sustainability approaches to support Department of Defense missions through 2045.

blockchain

Raytheon Technologies Subsidiary to Support Air Force’s Research Into Blockchain-Based C2 Mgmt

Raytheon Technologies business unit has received a $495K contract to help the U.S. Air Force assess the feasibility of using blockchain across battle management, aviation and situational awareness operations, Coindesk reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved