Unanet

General Atomics Designs Nuclear Reactor for NASA’s Future Mars Exploration

Nichols Martin September 10, 2020 News, Technology

General Atomics Designs Nuclear Reactor for NASA’s Future Mars Exploration
NTP reactor design

General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business has designed a nuclear reactor system as part of a NASA-backed research project aimed at powering human missions to Mars.

The Nuclear Thermal Propulsion concept met performance criteria under the Analytical Mechanics Associates-managed study and seeks to address fuel element corrosion and other issues seen in older nuclear systems, the company said Wednesday.

Christina Back, vice president of nuclear technologies and materials at General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, said her team used advances in high-temperature materials, nuclear fuel and other scientific applications in the NTP design process.

GA-EMS applied experience from Project Rover wherein the company produced roughly 6 metric tons of fuel kernel for the joint nuclear rocket development initiative between the Atomic Energy Commission and NASA in the 1960s.

The new reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium to produce a compact core rather than using high-enriched uranium.

National Academy of Sciences' engineering and medicine committee on space nuclear technologies invited the company for a briefing session regarding the NTP technology.

Tags

Check Also

Anthony Ierardi Retired Lt. Gen. US Army

Sarcos Robotics Adds Army Vet Anthony Ierardi to Strategic Advisory Board

Anthony Ierardi, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, has joined the strategic advisory board at robot manufacturing company Sarcos Robotics. He led the J-8 directorate at the Joint Chiefs of Staff prior to retirement after a 37-year military career.

Byron Bright President-Govt Solutions KBR

KBR Wins $93.6M Task Order to Support USAF Base Operations; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has been awarded a five-year, $93.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for base operations services at the Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia, the company announced Thursday. KBR will supply resources to support the base and help ensure quality of life for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and partner forces. 

5G

Air Force Releases Solicitation for 5G Deployment Support

The U.S. Air Force has issued a solicitation for installation and management services to support the military branch’s efforts to deploy 5G network infrastructure at 20 facilities across the U.S.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved