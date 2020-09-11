General Atomics Equips SeaGuardian RPA With Leonardo’s Radar Detector

MQ9B SeaGuardian

A General Atomics remotely piloted aircraft has been equipped with a Leonardo-built technology that works to scan wide areas for radar emissions.

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian RPA now includes SAGE 750, an electronic support measure system designed to collect intelligence data on surrounding land- and sea-based radars, General Atomics said Thursday.

“This will be the first time that our aircraft has featured a fully-integrated, tactical ESM capability,” said Linden Blue, CEO of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Blue added that SAGE 170 would help SeaGuardian operators gather intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information on radar emitters to support tactical decision-making.