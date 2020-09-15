Unanet

General Atomics Test-Flies SeaGuardian RPA in Maritime Environment

Nichols Martin September 15, 2020 News, Technology

General Atomics demonstrated the performance of its MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft in the maritime domain via test flights that took place Friday over Southern California's coast.

The company said Monday its aeronautical systems business showcased the vehicle's potential use in surface and subsurface search, littoral surveillance and other maritime operations.

“The SeaGuardian’s debut demonstrated persistent situational awareness in the maritime domain for our customers,” said Linden Blue, CEO of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

MQ-9B is equipped with the Lynx synthetic aperture radar technology from GA-ASI, the SAGE 750 electronic support measure system from Leonardo, a sonobuoy processor from General Dynamics' mission systems unit and the SeaVue Expanded Mission Capability radar from Raytheon Technologies.

