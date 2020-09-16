Unanet

General Dynamics Delivers Unmanned System Data Security Tech to US Gov’t

Matthew Nelson September 16, 2020 News

General Dynamics

General Dynamics's mission systems business has supplied encryption systems to the U.S. government to help users secure intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and mission data in unmanned systems.

The ProtecD@R Multi-Platform is designed to protect data even if the hard drive is compromised or lost and supported by the company-built GEM One Encryptor Management software, the company said Tuesday.

The National Security Agency certified ProtecD@R, which weighs less than 5 pounds, last month to support information security work in unmanned operations.

GDMS developed the technology to complement the firm's TACLANE network encryptor products.

